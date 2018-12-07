Miss festive Francistown shines

After a year hiatus, this weekend Miss Festive Francistown returned to thrill the Ghetto once again.

Held at the Civic Centre on Saturday, glitz, glamour and beauty were the order of the day as ten young ladies took to the catwalk to strut their stuff.

To add to the feel-good factor surrounding the event, the beauty pageant’s 2018 edition attracted a bumper crowd, as the second-city’s entertainment-starved citizens turned out in their numbers to support the local initiative.

In the end the crown went to 21-year-old Olebogile Ogame – a popular decision judging from the raucous crowd’s roar of approval.

The long-legged stunner pipped Lopang Paul and Oratileone Lebani to the title, with the two 18-year-olds clinching the First and Second Princess slots respectively.

However, whilst fashion and sex-appeal took centre stage on the night, charity was once again at the heart of Miss Festive Francistown.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment after the show, organisers revealed proceeds would go towards a charitable cause.

“Last time we bought food and clothes for sickly children forced to spend Christmas in hospital.

“This year our aim is to help the less privileged new mothers at Nyangabgwe Hospital with toiletries,” explained one of the pageant’s founders, 28-year-old Tracy Mogomela, adding the donation would take place on the 14th of December and urging more sponsors to come aboard and help.

The event’s other two founders, Leemo Mogomela, 28, and Keemo Tiro, proudly revealed this year’s pageant had shown massive growth from the inaugural 2016 show.

“In total we raised about P8, 000 – that’s compared to P600 we made two years ago. All our planning and hard work has paid off; I’m so happy,” gushed Tiro.

For her part, Leemo, who explained they did not hold the event last year because of poor planning and lack of sponsors, was keen to thank Francistowners for their support.

“We are indebted to the likes of Tebogo Toteng, Kanama Guest House, Motozone, Pick and Pay, Tshepo Andinah, Lebesani Baeletsi, Gaone Majere for their help – without them this would not have been possible.”

It seems then that beauty in the second city is well and truly alive – both inside and out!