Miss District of Botswana Pageant on

TL Impressions will tomorrow hold Miss District of Botswana Pageant at Civic Centre in Gaborone where 15 Models aged between 19 and 25 will strut their stuff for the judges.

The pageant organiser, Joy Leagile has told Big Weekend that her show is not primarily about physical appearance but about working on building self esteem for participants.

She said that some of the contestants are good artists and poets but they need that encouragement to make penetrate the market.

Leagile said that since majority of the contestants are models who were rejected by some modeling agencies, her agency, JTL Impressions has taken upon itself to absorb them.

Patrons will part with P100 to get in.

The gate fee comes with a drink and a snack.