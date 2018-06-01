Miss-Botswana-Bikini-Fashion-Show

The annual Miss Botswana Bikini Model pageant organisers held the pageant’s fashion show on Saturday at Ridge Guest House in Gaborone under the theme, ‘A clean, healthy and friendly environment.’

According to the event organiser, Goratamang Monwametsi, the aim is to empower young models and fashion designers.

“We are also calling for a clean environment by appealing to the public to recycle waste,” explained Monwametsi.

At the show, Maatla Diphuti became ‘The Best on the Ramp’ model and made it to the Top 12 that will take part in the finals to be held on the 1st of September.