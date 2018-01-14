Miscellaneous end Rollers’ unbeaten run

Serowe Giants, Miscellaneous FC, pulled off a surprise this afternoon bringing to an abrupt end BTC Premiership log leaders Township Rollers’ unbeaten run in the 2017/18 season with a 3-1 thrashing.

Miscellaneous was the first to draw blood through Master Masitara’s19th minute goal before Resaobaka Thatanyane extended the lead for the visitors on the 24th minute.

Lemponye Tshireletso pulled one down on the 26th minute to reduce the deficit.

The goal seemed to have lifted Rollers morale but Motsholetsi Sikele wasted a scoring chance sending the two sides to a half-time break with Miscellaneous leading 2-1.

In the second half Rollers appeared the more offensive of the two sides but their strategy exposed them at the back and were punished as Thatanyane took advantage with a counter attack and completed his brace.

For the remainder of the fixture Rollers were on the back foot as the visitors played defensively until the final whistle.

Speaking after the game Rollers Coach Nikola Kavazovic blamed his defence for lack of communication with their goalkeeper Kgosipula.

He said he was aware that people would put the blame on the goalkeeper but said it was not the keepers’ fault. “We were very close to equalise before half time but my players wasted their chances. I would like to congratulate Miscellaneous for putting up a brave fight and defeating the champions,” said Kavazovic.

For his part, ‘Tse Nala’ coach Oris Radipotsane was very happy for his players performance.

He said the advantage of playing Rollers was that they know their play better which makes it easy to prepare for them. He said this is because most of Rollers games are televised.