Minister Mzwinila’s employees bailed

Two employees for the Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development, Kefentse Mzwinila, were last week granted bail by Molepolole Magistrate Michael Itumeleng in a stock-theft case.

The duo Oboletse Taole (38) and Onalenna Moshawe (32) are alleged to have stolen cattle belonging to the Minister’s wife, Bridget Mzwinila.

The suspects who are facing a single charge of stock theft are alleged to have, between July 3 and July 5- near Meriting lands in Kweneng District, stolen three cows one valued at P5000.00 and two valued at P2000.00 each, all valued at P9000.00.

When asked if they had anything to say before the court, Taole said they left their property without anyone taking care of it and that they feared their property may get lost while they languish in jail.

State prosecutor, Inspector Motshwari Mokamogo, said the case was still under investigations and that there was a likelihood that more charges would be added as some of the beasts had not yet been recovered.

Magistrate Itumeleng however considered the accuseds’ plea saying there were no basics as to why the accused should be remanded in custody and granted them free bail.

“Investigations can still be done when the accused persons are on bail. They shall come for mention on the 11th September,” he said