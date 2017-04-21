Minister Mzwinila implicated in stock theft

stolen calf found with his ear tag

Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Kefentse Mzwinila has been implicated in a stock theft case that took place at Moleleme farms near Hatsalatladi in the Kweneng District.

The Mmadinare legislator was on Tuesday summoned to Molepolole police as part of the investigations.

Information gathered by this publication alleges that a cow and its calf belonging to Maiso Diphera, a teacher at Diphuduhudu settlement were found with Mzwinila’s branding and an ear tag.

Following a tip off, The Voice team went to Mogonono village where Matimela cattle are kept. At the kraal the team found the cow and its calf, which has Mzwinila’s number on the ear tag.

Although Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Charles Mbengwa refused to be drawn into the discussion saying he has not been furnished with details, Mzwinila confirmed that he had been summoned to the police for questioning.

“I am not the suspect though, two of my employees who look after my cattle are. I suspect that they used some of the ear tags, which I left with them since I hardly go to the cattle post.” Mzwinila said.

Although he was hamstrung to comment in detail, by the fear of tempering with investigations Mzwinila confirmed that the ear tags belonged to him but he did not have a hand in the theft.

Meanwhile when phoned for a comment, Diphera became furious and demanded to know where the reporter got the story before cutting the call.