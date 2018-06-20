Minister Molale cited in Maphorisa’s divorce case

Husband suspects’ wife’s movement is monitored

Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Eric Molale’s name has surfaced at the centre of a high profile divorce case between former Director of Directorate of Public Service Management, Ruth Maphorisa and her husband, Norman Maphorisa.

In the court papers filed at the High Court in Gaborone, Maphorisa is seeking to end the 24 -year old marriage, citing that it has broken down irretrievably in such a manner that it will be unreasonable for the couple to continue living together as husband and wife.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness stated as grounds for divorce that her job requires working on extended times and travelling outside regularly and that has made her husband, Norman uncomfortable and insure.

“The insecurity in the marriage has led him to keep trace and monitoring of my movements and it affects my job as he searches my handbags. He also confiscates materials required during my official duties,” said Maphorisa in her court papers.

She also indicated that the sulking by her husband has caused her to lose love and affection for him.

However, contesting the divorce, the 58 -year old father of three denied that he was insecure despite having valid reason to be insecure, which, include but are not limited to Maphorisa’s extra marital affairs with her Principals at work.

“Maphorisa has at least admitted to the affair with Honourable Molale,” stated Norman.

Norman believes that his wife could have been monitored because there were times she got surprised and shocked when they bumped into each other at Avani Hotel and Molapo Crossing Mall.

“I found that shocking because as spouses we were supposed to be happy to see each other,” stated Norman.

He also mentioned that the families of both parties once called his wife for a meeting in 2008/9 for having extra-marital affairs where she confessed to dating Molale.

When contacted by this publication, Norman asked to be left alone while Maphorisa and Molale did not respond to our calls.

The two will appear before court again on February 18, 2019. The case was initially before Justice Dambe who has since rescued herself from it because she once worked