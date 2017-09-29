Mingo Touch is ‘Unconquerable’

Mingo Touch of the ‘Ke Mozezuru’ hit is back with another catchy house music track called ‘Unconquerable’.

The Black Money Machine artist’s single is part of the soon-to-be-released album titled, ‘It’s all about Jesus’, which features award winning Vee and Dubbllin.

The single is already enjoying airplay in the local radio stations and looks set for big things.

“I want to show Batswana that I am here to stay and with BBM stable I hope our relationship will help me to penetrate the South African market where there is much audience,” he added.