Mine closures hit exports

Recent closures of copper and nickel mining companies have hit hard the country’s exports, Statistics Botswana (SB) has announced in its international merchandise trade statistics’ monthly digest for December 2016.

Over the past year, the country saw the closure of the country’s top nickel mining giants in BCL Mine and Tati Nickel Mining Company (TNMC) while Mowana Mine alongside Discovery Metals Limited (DML) closed a year earlier.

The sequenced closures brought copper and nickel production to a total halt.

This was in response to a combination of the weak demand in Asia, especially in China and the plummeting price of the two commodities.

According to the latest figures on exports and imports recorded by SB during the period under review, total exports for December 2016 were valued at a paltry P5 151.6million.

SB noted that the total exports showed a decrease.

“In December 2016, total exports were valued at P5, 151.6 million, showing a decrease of 29.8 percent (P2, 181.9 million) from the November 2016 revised value of P7, 333.5 million,” reads part of the monthly digest on imports and exports.

SB further explained: “This decrease is mainly due to a decline of 29.2 percent (P1, 962.8 million) in diamond exports, from P6, 727.5 million in November 2016 to P4, 764.8 million in December 2016.”

It is noted that the total exports value for the period under review, compared to that of December 2015 shows a decrease of 2.8 percent (P146.7 million) from P5, 298.3 million recorded during December 2015 to P5, 151.6 million recorded during December 2016.

“The decrease is mainly attributed to the fall in exports of copper and nickel, which dropped by 99.8 percent (P406.9 million) from P407.5 million in December 2015 to P0.6 million during the period under review,” SB announced in the latest figures of imports and exports.

According to SB, the decline in copper and nickel is due to the closure of the main mine producing these minerals in October 2016. It is further noted that copper and nickel group includes products of the two minerals and the P0.6 million is the value for copper waste and scrap.

The BCL Group, comprising of BCL Mine and TNMC, was last October placed under provisional liquidation and eventually liquidated thanks to non-viability.

Meanwhile, Botswana recorded a trade surplus of P1, 541.1 million in November 2016 despite a decrease in commodity exports.

This was influenced by more than 100 percent rise in exports of diamonds while imports of the same commodity declined by 19.0 percent during the month under review.