Micah releases Bapalennna hit

Having worked with a number of artists such as Suggie Fisher, Matthews Matsetse,Moroka Moreki the poet and also going to the final auditions of Idols Africa in 2008, Odirile Meshack who goes by the stage name Micah, has released his own single titled, Bapalenna.

The slow paced Afro pop and jazz song is currently making its way into the airwaves.The 30- year- old featured an established Motswako Hip Hop Artist, HT in his new single which was recorded at Galaxy Records in Mogoditshane.

It was produced by Phillip Mate.

After listening to it, I recommend it to all Jazz music and slow jamming Afro pop lovers as a must have song.

“I am available for bookings and would like Batswana to support me in order for me to grow and spread my wings.

My target is not Botswana only but the rest of the world.

I can only achieve that through your support,” Micah said.