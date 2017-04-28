Metropolitan chess tourney returns

Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) will this weekend host the annual Metropolitan Chess tournament final at Cresta President Hotel in Gaborone.

Metropolitan have contributed P120, 000 towards this year’s event, which targets both senior and younger players for development.

The defending champions are Candidate Master Barileng Gaealafshwe in the open section and ladies Woman International Master Onkemetse Francis.

The first prize in the open section is P10, 000 while the ladies section first prize is P8, 000.

BCF Publicity Director, Keenese Katisenge told Voice Sport that players will use the tournament to qualify for the 2017 African Zone 4.3 Chess Championships which will be held at Livingstone (Zambia) in June.

“After Zone 4.3 there will be Africa Individual Chess Championships which will be held in Morocco and we believe this kind of tournaments helps in players preparations. Metropolitan Botswana chess sponsorship has grown over the years and the popularity of the tournament has reached almost every part of the country,” said Katisenge, who anticipates a high level and tough competition at this year’s tournament.

Meanwhile, Woman Fide Master (WFM) Besa Masaiti is in Lasi Romania where she is representing Botswana at the 2017 World Schools Chess Championships.

The championships started on 23 April and will run until 1 May.

The talented 14-year-old became the first Motswana to compete at the event when she qualified after winning the U/15 girls section of the African Schools Chess Championships in Lusaka, Zambia last December.

For the past two years, the impressive Masaiti has consistently reached the top ten in all women sections of open chess tournaments.

She has been a youth Champion for the Rebabonaha Youth Chess Championships for three years in a row in the U/14 and U/16 age categories.