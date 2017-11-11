Metropolitan celebrates 20 years of business excellence

Metropolitan Life Botswana this week commemorated the insurance provider’s 20 year anniversary in a lavish corporate breakfast at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) at the Grand Palm.

Speaking at the ceremony, Metropolitan Head of Distribution, Masego Tselaesele-Mokgolodi noted that the 20-year-old institution, which provides group and Retail Products, offers over 120 schemes to over 60 000 clients.

Tselaesele-Mokgolodi who has been with the company for the past six years added that the institution’s success is hinged on three strategic focus areas, client centricity, Growth and Excellence.

Speaking of Growth, the Head of Distribution highlighted that growth was achieved through cross-selling and offering additional products as well increasing their client base through segment diversification and channel growth.

“We strive for efficiency in delivering effective financial solutions that keep the promises we make to our clients,” she said, speaking of the ‘Excellence’ strategic focus area.