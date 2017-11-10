Metal Orizon to rock Maputo

Local rock band Metal Orizon has been invited to perform at this year’s RockFest Mozambique on the 18th November.

The Afro Metal band will play alongside nine Mozambican bands at the eighth edition of the festival.

RockFest is a cultural project dedicated to Rock Music, an initiative by Agostihno Matola.

One of the oldest rock bands in Botswana, Orizon was formed by the late Spencer Sekwababe (RIP) in 1990 in Gaborone.

They went on to introduce their unique sound to the rest of Southern Africa touring South Africa extensively between 1995 and 2003.