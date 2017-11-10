Mentally challenged girl gang-raped

Mochudi Police are investigating a case in which a mentally disturbed teenage girl was brutally raped by two men at Pilane village on Wednesday evening.

The two suspects aged 32 and 22 were arrested after the girl reported the rape incident to her family members.

The abused victim from Serowe told the police that she had been walking home returning from a store when she met her ordeal.

She told of how one of the suspects grabbed and dragged her behind Ezze Build Company storeroom before both men took turns raping her without using any condom.

The two men are said to have released the victim the following morning.

Confirming the rape incident, Assistant Superintendent Wazha Zambezi revealed that it is a fresh matter that is still under investigation. “We have arrested the suspects for questioning concerning the alleged rape incident,” he said.

Zambezi also revealed that they are still waiting for medical results and that the suspect face a possible charge of defilement of an imbecile.