Members of Parliament buy Khama BTCL shares

Members of Parliament have given outgoing President Seretse Khama Ian Khama, P15 000 worth of shares from Botswana Telecommunication Corporation Limited.

The donation was made yesterday in parliament as the president was bidding the legislators farewell.

When making the presentation on behalf of Parliament, the Secretary General of Alliance for Progressives (AP), Dr Phenyo Butale said that every leader, no matter how they may think of him, shoulders a burden of responsibility greater than their own and experiences the loneliness of the higher office.

He said that Khama may have in his own way challenged them to become a better people and greater nation whether deliberate or incidental but he has helped them as a nation to aim higher.

“We promise you that indeed higher we will go, even if we may have from time to time felt violated or irritated by your decisions or even leadership. There is a great philosopher and poet who asks us a sobering question that ‘if you are irritated by every rub, how will your mirror be polished’. This makes us mature and realise that we have no right to feel irritated or violated,” he said.

Butale said that their calling is always to seek for ways to grow and be better people.

He also advised Khama to go and take enough rest before offering his service again to the nation.