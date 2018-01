My Star’s revamp is under way after the talent search show picked its new presenters at the weekend.

Beating off competition from the 100’s of other hopefuls that turned up for the auditions, 17-year-old Phenyo Mogampane and Alpha Nchenje, 23, were chosen as the show’s new anchors.

Organisers are hopeful the youthful duo will breathe fresh life into the ailing programme.