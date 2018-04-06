Meet Gaseangwe Balopi a rising star from Tonota.

22- year -old Balopi is Miss Africa 2017/18 pageant queen, Ambassador of Climate change and Migration,Psychology student, Fashion Entrepreneur, model and activist.

Q.What have you always wanted in life and would you say you got it?

I have always known from a young age that I would be great, that I would make a huge difference in peoples lives . I have only begun my journey at achieving that and becoming Miss Africa would be my stepping stone.

Q. What inspired you to join Miss Africa?

I joined Miss Africa for the sole reason of becoming the ambassador of climate change and migration in Africa and getting to work with huge organizations like the UN and AU.

When I left my house I didn’t think being the most beautiful girl at the pageant was going to win me the crown but I knew I had a good head between my shoulders and that would be my weapon.

Q. If you could have anyone locked in a room so that you could torment them for a day, who would you choose and how would you torment them?

My little brother and I would tickle him.

Q. What is the one major event you would want to have personally witness?

So many but based on the recent passing of The African Queen/ warrior and freedom fighter Winnie Madikizela Mandela I would have loved to have experienced or witnessed the day she and the late former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela reunited when he was first released from prison.

The jubilation, the happiness and triumph in the air, it must have been liberating.

Q. What is the habit you are proudest of breaking or want to break?

I am so happy that I overcame my timid personality trait.

In society if a person is confident and out going they are considered unabashed or conceited.

I believe being a go getter, being confident and standing for what you believe in no matter what are amazing qualities .

Q. If you had to be named after a city, state, or country, which would you want it to be?

I would have loved to be called Mmabatho, women of the people or mother of the people . I believe it’s a powerful name.

Five things people don’t know about you?

I can sing

I have an amazing sense of humor

I am extremely afraid of lizards

I am a history buff

Deep down I am a farm girl because I was raised by a farmer