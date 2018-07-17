Meet Botswana’s cycling olympic hopeful

A young, gifted professional cyclist, Bakang Ebudilwe has been competing since 2014 in both road and mountain biking categories.

As a longtime sports enthusiast, it didn’t take her long to progress from an average cyclist to winning multiple championships.

The 21 year old cyclist is currently training for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Ebudilwe was part of a group from Tsela Riders Cycling Club sponsored by Nedbank to participate at the Nedbank Tour de Tuli (NTDT) event.

After the event in Tuli Block, Ebudilwe gushed about the incredibly well organised cycling challenge.

“Waking up each morning to ride my bike in the wilderness was a bonus,”she said.

During the Tour the youngster was also able to network and interact with many successful and motivating individuals.

One of these individuals was Hans Seifert, who offered Bakang an all-expenses paid sponsorship to train in the Austrian Alps on a four-week programme covering both mountain biking and road cycling with coach Christian Rothart.

After the training programme Bakang came home and won numerous competitions, taking each trophy with ease.

Bakang has claimed victory in the Botswana National Mountain Biking Championships, the Bank Gaborone Botswana Cycling Association National Championships and the Botswana Power Corporation Otse-Kanye challenge.

“After training in the Austrian Alps, in extremely cold weather conditions and unfamiliar terrain, I found training back at home a lot easier. My coach has also made sure I continue to follow a rigorous programme, sending me training updates via email”, she said.

The highly ambitious youngster is currently in Switzerland on a two-year sponsorship – awarded by the Botswana National Olympic Committee – at The Union Cycliste Internationale World Cycling Centre where she is training to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.

“My greatest passion is cycling. I would like to bring all the experience I have gained to grow this sport in my home country”, she said confidently.