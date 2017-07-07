MC Mzolenzito finding his beat

Maun appears to be a breeding ground for underrated MCs.

This week, Big Weekend looks at Gase Dikgadikwane, known as Mzolen or Mzolenzito.

His first interaction with prominent players in the music industry was way back in 1996 when Mahlathini and Mahotella Queens, together with Lucky Dube, came to perform in Palapye.

At the age of 10, he was one of the boys who assisted with small jobs in preparation for the historic event.

His love for music grew and after completing his Form 5 at Maun Senior School, Mzolen became a resident MC at the tourist town’s Trekkers Night Club and Sweet Baint, where he worked with the likes of Tops Masole and David DVD Abraham.

“I got the opportunity to share the stage with big names such as Mafikizolo, Casper Nyovest, Bongo Muffin, DJ Tira, Vee, MMP Family and Lizibo,” he told Big Weekend.

Though he has a full time job at Botswana Post, Mzolen is the Chairman of Maun Altezza Club.

This coming July holidays he will be hosting gigs in Gantsi.