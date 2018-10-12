Mc-Kokwana-gives-back-to-Tsonyane

As a way of giving back to his community, Mc Kokwana of RB2 will host a Family Fun day on the 3rd of November at his home village, Tsonyane.

The popular Mc’s First Annual event dubbed, Doing it for the community, will see the likes of Amantle Brown, Franco, Slizer, Ditiro Leero, DJ Sly, Morwa Tsankana, Figos, Animals, Mingo, Sparks Lehipi, Maswailathota, Naisy Boy, Skavenja, DJ Ike and Forster coming under one roof.

Tickets are selling for P30 for adults and P5 for kids while those below five years will get a free entrance.