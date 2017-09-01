Mc BlackPrince leads Bots team to SA

Mc BlackPrince together with a number of local artists will invade the North West Province in South Africa for the #4ABrotha music festival on the 14th of October.

Crossing with BlackPrince will be Darkboy Massey of the Mr Blesser hit together with DJ Jam –N-I.

This could be a sign that our entertainment is heading on the right direction. Our artists will share stage with seasoned artists such as Vinny Da Vinci, DJ Scott, Gaba Cannal, Mo Molemi, and Tuks Senganga.

“This is a big breakthrough for me and I will not stop pushing for more bigger and better things. Things are just falling into place, I will be taking one step at a time,” said BlackPrince in an interview with Big Weekend.

The Maun based Mc is one of the artists who have been enjoying bookings having featured in a number of festivals including the Tlatsa Lebala.