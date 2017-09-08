Mbulawa unchallenged again

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) last week finalised the vetting of its members who will be contesting for constituencies that are currently held by the opposition.

The surprise package has been the BDP’s 2014 candidate, Reaboka Mbulawa who, once again, is does not have challenger.

Although he went on to lose to the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kgosi Tawana Moremi who contested under the Umbrella for Democratic Change ticket, Mbulawa did not have to go through the lottery of party primary elections.

Going into 2019 elections, Mbulawa will once again not have to go through the taxing Bulela Ditswe exercise as no member submitted their name for challenge.

Speaking to The Voice, Mbulawa said that the notion that he is consecutively running unopposed for Maun West Primaries does not necessarily speak to his character as a politician but rather the will of the people.

“I am simply everyone’s favorite because I choose to live wisely and engage with the people from the grassroots level. I have always been there for my people and will always be, it could be the reason why people have so much trust and faith in me,” he said.

With the UDC not having established any candidate to replace Tawana who has since announced his resignation from active politics, Mbulawa knows that the constituency may well be a sitting duck for him.

“The 5335 voters that voted for me are people who know the great things I do for my people. I give back to the society. Ngamiland farmers can attest to my helping hand in good times and in bad times. We fought Lethobo (Sehitwa and Lake Ngami Area) FMD (North West District 2014-May 2017) Ambloymma Tick (Gumare & Tubu area) together, so whoever they bring as their candidate will find me prepared.”

Mbulawa said that while he was the North West District Council Chairman, he tackled the Foot and Mouth Disease positively with the farmers.

“I work cordially with the Civil Service and I still pledge my unconditional love to the workers and I know and trust that Ngamiland has the best Public Service, given my engagements with them. I am so ready for 2019 and I bet our campaign is yet to surprise many people as we never lack the energy and the will. However, according to Political Analyst, Leornard Sesa, Mbulawa should make sure that he wins because if he loses this time it could be the end of his political career. “You have to note that he lost to Tawana and then the Chairmanship, that alone says something. Again there could be something that made his party members not to challenge him.”

He said that despite the incumbent having not performed that well, if he decides to make a contest again then Mbulawa may have many problems.

“Tawana is a chief and people will not vote against their chief.”