Mbulawa sets the record straight

Botswana Democratic Party Maun West Parliamentary candidate, Reaboka Mbulawa has set the record straight regarding his wealth and alleged business dealings with the former president, Seretse Khama Ian Khama’s family.

In an exclusive interview this week, Mbulawa denied ties with the Khamas and explained how he had made it in life without favours from the Khama administration.

“There is this common belief that the Khama’s have bought shares at Crocodile Camp. That is not true and I don’t understand who started peddling such a mischievous rumour. I co-own this lodge with my wife and the Hansson family. It is a business owned by two families. I have never co-owned this business with the Khamas,” Mbulawa explained.

He was responding to allegations that his Maun West constituency is rallying behind Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi who is challenging president Mokgwetsi Masisi, for party presidency.

Mbulawa maintains that his constituency, just like the rest of the North West region, has nominated Masisi for presidency.

“I support Masisi as a matter of principle. We put him there and we have to respect that seat. Let him complete the mandate we gave him,” Mbulawa added.

The BDP is going for an elective congress in Kang next month. The winner in the presidential race will automatically become the country’s president, if the BDP retains power in October 2019 general elections.

Mbulawa whose assets are worth close to P100 million has revealed that the new acquisition, Crocodile Camp, is worth close to half of that amount.

“When I started my company, SKL (Savuti Linyanti Khwai group of camps) back in 2009, I only had P107, which I used to open a First National bank account for the company. Together with my wife and business partners, we worked hard to get the company to where it is today,” he said

Another allegation that Mbulawa has quashed is that he inherited his riches through his wife, Constance Mbulawa, who is alleged to have been previously married to a Whiteman.

“I have heard such rumours. What I can tell you is that, my wife was never a divorcee. I was the first to marry her in 2014. I work very hard to provide for my family. My wife was working in Kasane when I started this business. I asked her to leave her job so we can run it together because we are both passionate about the tourism industry,” Mbulawa explained further.

Prior to 2009, Mbulawa was the CEO of Mmapula lodge and then he partnered with his employers to tender for some campsites in the delta and they were successful.

“I did not have resources, but I had the experience so I approached my employer to join forces in the project: I convinced them. I used my technical expertise and they had the resources. We made a good team. My wife worked in the secretariat of tourism; Kasane enterprise, before moving to Lenyanti exploration.”

In fact the Khama family owns Lenyanti explorations, but Mbulawa explained that the Khamas bought it long after his wife had left to join the family business.

“We started with two tented camps, Savuti and Lenyanti. Today they are each valued at P12 million. Maun people were there when I did these things. I started from nothing; I was only armed with P107. The Hanssons did not throw any money into the company account, we only used their finances for paper work, to win the tender,” Mbulawa explained further.

In 2016, the company bought Crocodile Camp, which was previously run by Tactic Tourism Botswana.

Through a P18 million loan from Barclays bank, Crocodile Camp, which is sitting on one of the oldest plot in Maun, was renovated and refurbished and today it is worth close to P50 million.

According to registrar of societies records, Rolf Goran Hanson, a Swedish who is married to a Motswana woman, and Mbulawa, own P40 % of the company shares each, while their wives’ Constance Mbulawa and Tiny Hansson, each have a 10% percent share.

“Batswana have to understand that it is possible for them to be successful when they work hard. They should be making me their ambassador in matters of tourism business. I am willing to share the tricks with them. They just have to forget the myths that for a Motswana to be rich, he or she has to be a witch, kill people, be corrupt or do all sorts of evil. It takes hard work to succeed. People look at the car I drive and they think I always have cash in my pocket but I also get as broke as they do,” he further explained.