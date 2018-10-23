Mbulawa explains ‘2 million kraals’ comment

Accuses BCP of turning the kraals into a white elephant

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s parliamentary candidate for Maun West, Reaboka Mbulawa has contacted The Voice to clarify a statement he thinks people may have misunderstood.

When addressing a BDP Mass rally in Maun over the weekend, Mbulawa called for voters to ‘vote wisely in the coming elections’, claiming that the opposition was failing them.

During his speech, Mbulawa mentioned that whilst a Chairman of North West District Council (NWDC), he constructed two million kraals in the district to curb issues of stray animals.

The statement was met with much scorn on social media, especially from the opposition side, who questioned where all those kraals were and where Mbulawa got the money to construct such a huge number of kraals.

However, in an interview with The Voice, Mbulawa explained what he actually meant was that he spent P2 million constructing kraals, crushers and dog kennels.

“The fact is there for everyone to see, it is on record as the whole project turned into a white elephant. Maun children should be worried about these things because those are their taxpayers monies!”

He said the council he presided over had a P2 million project for stray animals and other supportive facilities to clear Maun of stray animals.

“The current leader, who is a member of the Botswana Congress Party, has failed to utilise that and stray animals are back on the streets. That is why I am pleading with people to vote wise leaders who know their interest.”

Mbulawa said that he advocates for policies that directly allocates land to the locals especially Ngamiland people into tourism through a land bank that will be set aside as a quota.

“I am all about empowering locals into tourism, especially as one of the few locals who have companies that made it into the industry. Our reputation is world-renowned and we have what it takes to direct, inspire and motivate locals to successfully make it in the trade,” he added.

Efforts to get a comment from the NWDC Chairman, Duncan Enga failed as his mobile phone did not go through.