Mbulawa car-es for his family

Christmas came early for Reaboka Mbulawa’s mother, Segofala Mbulawa.

The Botswana Democratic Party’s candidate for 2019 elections at Maun West Constituency bought her a brand new Chevrolet.

Mbulawa, who is not shy to show off his lavish lifestyle on social media, posted his mother’s present for all to see.

However, this was not the only motor the former Hip Hop artist splashed out on.

He also bought his father a Mitshubishi and a Grand Cherokee for his lucky father-in-law!

The BDP man is also building a four-bedroomed house, complete with a chapel, for his mum.

Who knew politicians could be so generous!

Keep the good work up and just maybe some of the money spinning city boys will copy your fine example.