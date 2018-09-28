Mazda drivers launch

Mazda Drivers Botswana will launch their Francistown branch on 3 November this year.

To prepare for the launch the Francistown based committee held a beauty pageant last Saturday to raise funds.

MDB is one of the biggest brands in the country which has successfully given back to the community.

Among some of their projects are construction of a Tswana chicken poultry for a mentally challenged 21 year old.

They also donated school uniform to Radisele students and toiletry to Thuso Rehabilitation Centre in Maun.