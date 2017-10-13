Mayor’s poetry night

Francistown residents will be treated to epic night of spoken word on 10th November at Adansonia Hotel.

The night will be headlined by Berry Heart and Indian artist Ekam Manuke. Other featured wordsmiths are ‘Tsikitsiki’ and Bony (Onkgolotse Manuel).

The initiative by Saone Bikitshane of Sesana Arts Agency will also include a fashion show where some of the finest designers from the city will be showcasing.

Designers include the 2017 President Arts Award winner Tebogo Batshabeng and former winner Leatile Batsile.

Ordinary tickets are P100, P250 (inclusive of dinner) and P2500 corporate tickets for a table of 10 people.