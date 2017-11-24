Mayor’s cultural Pitso day

On 02 December this year, Adansonia Hotel will host hundreds of traditionalists where diversity of culture will be discussed and displayed.

The one of a kind event hopes to bring people with different backgrounds and cultures under one roof for a cultural exchange day.

Entities likes banks, government departments, events companies and mobile beauty parlours will be displaying their products at different stalls on the day.

Programme on the day will include blood donation, medical check-check-up, traditional games, movies, jumping castle, music and dance.

P50 gets you in which is inclusive of meals.