Mayor the Fiery Photographer

Gaborone Mayor Kagiso Thutlwe was captured at the Botswana Consumer affair awards not with his huge smile this time around but with a camera in hand.

The ever bubbly mayor spent most of his time at the awards clicking away on the camera but Shaya is yet to see the photos mayor, or are you still nursing bruises from your alleged fight this Sunday?

Word reaching Shaya is that the mayor lost his temper recently at a busy spot in the capital and beat up an unidentified man.

Onlookers are said to have taken out their camera and captured the whole incident, now now Vho Mayor, control your temper abuti.