May the best artist win

All roads lead to Adansonia Hotel this Saturday for the third Annual Northern Arts Awards.

The awards have pitted some of the best artists against each other, a thing which has created excitement amongst fans across the country.

The awards are meant to recognise and honour artistic excellence in both performing arts and fine art.

The NAA will be graced by captains of the industry from across Southern Africa.

Two bubbly women, Diva Vebrok and Duma FM presenter Botlhe Kgosimore will be the presenter on the night.