Maun water woes

*Frequent water cuts plague the village *Dirty drinking water angers residents

Maun residents who continue to grapple with shortage of water have expressed high hopes that this financial year, the government will make water reticulation a matter of priority for their area, which for many years have been consuming “diarrhoea causing tap water.”

“The water is not clean. Sometimes it is blackish if not brown. When you boil the water it foams, a sign that the water is not clean at all. I have even asked them if they are giving us unpurified water directly from the river!” complained Keamogetse Rammokolodi, a resident of Kubung and Shashe wards.

“I have houses both in Kubung and Shahe and water there is a nightmare. Taps can go dry for weeks and yet the meters keep reading and bills go up. I complained against the hiked metre readings and I was told that when your tap coughs empty air, that is when it is dry, the metre counts as though the water is coming out,” added Rammokolodi who is of the view that Water Utilities Corporation has to be replaced with “The old water Affairs which was not charging us these hefty bills.”

Another resident, Taolo Mmereki of Shashe says since 2013 when he started livingn Maun, he has never enjoyed uninterrupted running water for a week.

“We used to stay for weeks without water. But when the water comes, it will either be black, brown and smelling foul. People have died from diarrhoea due to this water,” he pointed out.

The 44-year old maintains that Shashe is the hardest hit; “Maun people are made to drink dirt and they are silent about it,”he lamented.

However other residents in other areas of Maun, such as Theroetsile Juta of Moeti ward, said water was not so much of a problem for the area.

“The water quality is bad, but as of the flow, I don’t have much of a problem as others. Probably because my house in on lower grounds, When other taps run dry, it always takes me two to three days before mine dries.”

Just last week, a 33- year- old Zimbabwean man of Kwekwe died from dehydration due to diarrhoea.

OPTIMISTIC: Theroetsile Juta

Although the family of a man who resided in Shashe ward is not certain about the cause of the diarrhoea, water remains the suspect.

“He never used to drink tap water, He bought purified water from shops, but eventually he drank tap water. Last week, he had sudden diarrhoea, which resulted in dehyration, kidney and eventually heart failure,” explained the man’s girlfriend, who preferred anonymity, since the man’s family had not given consent for an interview.

Explaining the quality of Maun water, a local doctor said, “It is not the quality of water that kills, but rather dehydration. Maun is one of the hottest areas in the country and therefore its residents get easily dehydrated. Dehydration kills kidneys, so what kills people is not dinking enough water,” he explained.

Meanwhile the North West District Council, has promised that the water problem in Maun will soon be a thing of the past, if promises by the Water Utilities Corporation is anything to go by.

The council chairperson, Duncan Enga says, what the Corporation has told him is that, Maun water pipes are very old and when the pressure is increased, it often bursts the pipes hence the low pressure and insufficient supply in other areas such as Shashe.

“But they have promised to replace the pipes in this coming financial year, so we are hopeful,” Enga said