Maun orphanage gets another Christmas cheer

Safari Spar in Maun today celebrated an early Christmas with Motse Wa kgalalelo Orphanage where 71 orphans were showered with hampers that included toiletries and snacks.

In their welcome remarks during the event, kgosi Kegaisamang Ramokwena for Boseja Ward and Rogers Matlhare for Disaneng Ward explained that it was fulfilling to see the business community taking an initiative to ensure the less privileged children do not feel left out during the festive season.

The beneficiaries ranged from infants to teenagers under the Social Workers Office in Maun.

A total of 28 children received their presents in Disana ward while 23 received theirs in Boseja ward and the remaining 20 went to equally joyful recipients at Shashe ward.

When giving an overview of the Motse Wa Kgalalelo orphanage, Patricia Kangoba- the admistrator at the center said the orphanage has over 200 children who need help on a daily basis. “Lack of resources hampers us from fully taking care of these kids”.

She explained that they have guardians staying with the children as foster parents but decried that resources were not sufficient enough to sustain them.

Kangoba expressed her appreciation of Safari Spar for its generous gesture as the supermarket has been throwing Christmas parties for the kids since 2014.

She further thanked Maun Airport Hotel, Limpopo, Botswana Meat Commission and others who helped launch and publicize Motse wa Kgalalelo this year.

On Behalf of Spar, Tumo Kalantle said he believes that as time goes on, they will widen their corporate social responsibilityas long as they have the capacity to do so.

He mentioned the possibly of engaging another orphanage as a way of showing their gratitude to the Maun Community.