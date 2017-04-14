Maun car spinning explosion

The Botswana Motor Sport President Simon Modisaemang will realize his long held dream of staging a motor sport event in Ngamiland.

The Ngami native through his club Emergency Assist Motor Club in collaboration with SpinCity will stage a car spinning event this Sunday at the Maun Stadium Parking lot.

This event will be the highlight of all Easter activities in Maun as it will be a day after the Mascom derby. Being the inaugural event, Emergency Assist Motor Club looks at developing the sport outside Gaborone, starting with Maun.

Modisaemang said he knows that car spinning is a crowd puller and belives with the partnership of well known event organisers such as Spin City, they will make a breakthrough into exposing Batswana to the Motor sport.

In a recent press briefing Modisaemang said they want to encourage sports tourism in Maun and also to reach out to areas where spinning does not exist.

The inaugural Maun Spin Explosion will feature three South African spinners and four locals. Botswana has fielded King Joe of team Graveyard, Sheriff, Thuso of BW Spin Masters and Blak from Lexus.

The international trio will see the return of Vee Jaro who last competed in the country six years ago. Polokwane’s Finest will also thrill the audience in Maun as well as debutant, Sparky of South Side Crew.

The weekend in Ngami will start on Thursday with a convoy of local and international spinners hitting the 900km route from Gaborone to Maun.