Matsha driver faces nine charges of causing death

Nearly four years after the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of nine Matsha College students, the driver who was transporting the students in an overloaded truck has been charged with nine counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

43-year-old Dogi Thoomadi, a driver at Letlhakeng District Council was last week arraigned before a Molepolole Magistrates Court facing nine charges of causing death.

Particulars of the offence are that on November 13th, 2015 at Dutlwe along Morwamosu-Letlhakeng road in Kweneng District the accused recklessly drove a Hino truck registered B577 AOI and thereby causing the deaths of Olebogeng Ngakaagae, Joyce Tsogwane, Sekhuto Mmualebe, Olebile Mosielele,Irene Molebeledi, Barati Phetolo, Neo Kealotswe, Lydia Gakelebone and Oreeditse Kebopelwang.

The fatal incident occurred when the students were returning home after their Form 5 examinations at Matsha College in Kang.

The truck which had damages of deep dents at the front, dents on the body’s rails, missing windows together with windscreen and shattered rear tyre was carrying over 126 students together with their luggage.

It is alleged that the truck had been scheduled to transport some of the students but when it arrived at the school, the students- even those who were excluded, forced themselves into the truck and none of the school authorities including the driver, checked the load of the truck and the sitting arrangement of the students.

It is suspected that the truck was over-speeding and had a tyre burst before it overturned, killing five students on the spot while majority were admitted at the hospital with severe injuries as later on four also passed on.

State prosecutor, Farayi Mahwite, of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) pleaded with the court to have the plea reserved as they had not yet served the accused with the witnesses statements.

“I have no objection for bail, he may be ordered to attend court all the time and I request for mention in two months time to compile summary of the case,” said Mahwite.

Magistrate Rosemary Khuto considered Mahwite’s application and ruled that the prosecution should furnish the accused with the case summary before March 21st and ordered that he appear for mention on May 21st, 2019.