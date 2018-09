The annual Matobo Cultural Festival is on this coming Wednesday.

The event organized by Ludozo Gwa Batategulu Cultural Association will be at the village kgotla and will start at 10am.

Held under the theme “Teme ya ago le ngwao ke mpho ya Modimo, ke boswa jwa basha,” the event’s objectives according to the Chairperson Tjolo Mudaba is to revive Kalanga language, food, dance and attire.