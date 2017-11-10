Matibini crowned Miss District Botswana

Utlwanang Matibini was last week crowned Miss District of Botswana at a colourful event that was held at Civic Centre in Gaborone.

The 22- year -old beauty queen was flanked by Refilwe Letsididi and Goitsemodimo Popelelo as first and second princess respectively.

She walked away with a Kwese decoder with one-month subscription.

The pageant organiser, Joy Leagile of TL Impressions was delighted at the achievement they gained on their maiden year.

“Since this is going to be an annual event, I am going to work hard so that in the end I achieve some of the goals I set out to achieve which include giving back to the community and organising a Christmas party for less privileged children,” said Leagile.

The new queen is a BA (Honors) in Broadcasting and Journalism student at Limkokwing University.