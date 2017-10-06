Mathangwane schoolgirl murdered

A 15-year-old Mathangwane schoolgirl’s lifeless corpse was found lying in a pool of blood, locked inside her parent’s house.

Her body was discovered on Saturday morning, with Police yet to make an arrest in connection with the incident.

Confirming the tragedy, Francistown Tatitown assistant superintendent Clarkson Mbereki told The Voice, “The deceased was found in the morning of Independence day after her parents had been looking for her on the night of Friday.

“We suspect she was stabbed with a sharp object as her body was found lying in a pool of blood.

“It shows that she was murdered and then locked in the house,” divulged Mbereki, adding that the teenager’s brother slept at the neighbours as he arrived home on Friday evening to find the house locked.

The assistant superintendent revealed that the girl was doing her Form Three at Chamabona Junior Secondary School and was set to sit her final exams.

Rumors in the village suggest that the deceased’s father was called from Masunga and helped unlock the house, where he discovered his daughter’s dead body.

It is alleged that the house had been turned upside down, with books scattered across the floor and the table smashed.