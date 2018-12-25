Master KG, Culture Spears steal the show at Gaabo Motho music Festival





The annual Gaabo Motho music festival which has proved to attract a bumper crowd over the years once again lived up to expectations on Christmas eve.



The richly talented line up of artists made a good impression on stage but it was arguably South African performer Master KG and local group Culture Spears who had revellers eating out of the palm of their hands.



The premier Moshupa music festival is the brainchild of Dladleng Entertainment and once again this year it had the Moshupa Recreational Park venue filled to capacity by 8pm.



Ushering in Christmas Day the artists belted out their hit singles one by one, keeping the enthusiastic fans on the dance floor despite the rainfall.



Whilst award winning local songstress Amantle Brown, Team Distant and Motlha of ‘Mma Motse’ fame were a marvel to watch, it was local traditional group Culture Spears who took the tempo to a whole new level.



The group with it’s lead singer, Kabelo Mogwe, performed some of their greatest hits with attendants singing along to the lyrics.



South Africa’s Dj Tira hopped on to the stage at just around 1am taking revellers deeper into a frenzy with his hypnotising skills.



The man of the hour, Master KG, also did not disappoint when he took to the stage and from his opening set the South African performer who has locally collaborated with Maxy, Charma Gal and VEE MAMPEEZY- had the crowd dancing and singing along to his singles.



The crowd started splashing their ‘holy waters’ in the air in a crazed response to Master KG’s spirited performance.



DJ Latimmy also serenaded the crowd when he stepped on to the stage before Franco equally lived up to the task in his closing performance at around 6am.





