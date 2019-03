Open Mic Productions artist, Master KG of ‘Skeleton Move’ fame, will perform at United Lounge in Block 6 on the 30th of March courtesy of Hammer Entertainment.

The celebrated artist, who has hits such as Waya Waya, Jesu wa Makatsa, Situation and Black Drum will share stage with DJ KSB, Allan Govie and DJ Cee.

Tickets are selling for P50.