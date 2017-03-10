Master Dee hits back at My Star winner

Following last week’s revelation by former talent show ‘My Star’ winner, Ontefetse Osego, that he has not received all his cash prize, the show’s Executive Producer, Master Dee, has quashed the claims.

Master Dee says he believes Osego was paid by someone to ‘cook up’ stories about his brand.

“If he has been paid thousands to bring My Star down, he and he must think again,” a disappointed Master Dee said.

In a telephonic interview with the UK based My Star Producer, he said that he gave Osego all his prize money and that the singer gave half of it to South African group Joyous Celebrations.

“Ontefetse got his prize and gave half of it to South Africans with the hope of making more, and these were Joyous Celebrations group members who convinced Ontefetse that they will make more money for him,” he said and added: “I tried to advice him to cancel the show and he refused, maybe because he thought I was jealous,” Master Dee fired back.

He says he pushed Osego to record his only single which has received little airplay on radio stations called “Jesus you are the healer”.

Master Dee says they will soon release the video of the song which has already been recorded.

Osego last week confirmed that he was working on a project with Joyous celebration but did not go into details.

Efforts to get a comment from him about Master Dee’s claims were futile at press time as his phone rang unanswered.