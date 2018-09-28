Massive Line-up for Kanye Independence Show

A sell out crowd is expected at Motse Lodge in Kanye this Sunday as Sterling Creations brings an Independence extravaganza.

The show boasts a massive line-up that includes Naak Musiq, Simmy of ‘Ubala’ fame and Sun El Music.

There will also be performances by MMP Family, Motlha, Double Up, Teaz, Benny T, Casper The DJ, Root, Hapex Guru, Ms Daisy, Oak The Champ, Ancestral Rituals, Strictly House Bound, Ngwazi, Chopsy, Crespo and Pezsoul.

MCs for the day will be T.H.A.B.O and Lady T.

Tickets will be sold at P100, while VIP will set you back P250.