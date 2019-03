Massive line up for Gae Malete show

A number of artists will take part at the Gae Malete Social Picnic slated for March 30th at Green Pushers Gardens.

The show, which is brought by Timeless Adventures will bring DJ Gouveia, Chabo, T.H.A.B.O, Ancestral Rituals, T-Man, Ngwazi, Darkboy Masey, Melcado, Gspot, Laprie, Razor Modric, Collaps, Lefatshe, Benny R, Mximbi and Bee Tee under one roof.

MCs will be Bunny, MP Cueslot, Gee Spot and Taydo.

Tickets are selling for P70 General, early bird P50 and P100 at the gate.

VIP is P150.