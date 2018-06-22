Mass media mess

We all know that it is protocol for the President to be covered by the national broadcaster wherever he goes.

However this arrangement is being exploited by some politicians from the ruling party who are usually seen ordering about government media.

These overzealous politicians have a tendency to abuse Mass media employees only to disappear when things go wrong.

During the Moshupa/Manyana by-elections political rallies, the ‘cabal’ was out in full force.

The party leaders had the mass media entourage dancing to their tune, ordering them to do just a little more.

The poor souls looked miserable but were reluctant to tell the pot-bellied politicians to back off.

Didn’t you get the memo? That other regime is gone.

Shaya will be keeping an eye on you.