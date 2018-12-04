Masisi will declare his assets next year

The declaration of assets law will be put before Parliament next year and President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi will equally be expected to lead by example and make public his list of possessions, Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Nonofo Molefhi has revealed.

When fielding questions from opposition members of Parliament (MPs) last week, Molefhi suggested that, “next year I will be bringing to this House the declaration of assets law where all of his (Masisi) interests would be outlined.”

Molefhi was on a hot seat last Thursday afternoon in Parliament, as opposition MPs demanded answers regarding the president’s alleged corrupt deals.

Gaborone North MP, Haskins Nkaigwa, had wanted to know if Masisi or any of his close relatives hold shares or business dealings with Choppies group of companies.

“We also want to understand as to where he gets money to buy P8 million worth of farms and clearing off his debts,” Nkaigwa piled pressure on Molefhi who in turn responded that Masisi has no shares in Choppies, but declined to discuss whether or not his close relatives hold any of the said shares.

“I think it would be of interest for the Honourable Member to deal with the private matters of the President elsewhere other than directing those issues to me,” Molefhi responded.

But Selebi-Phikwe West MP, Dithapelo Keorapetse, told the Minister that even if they so wished to make findings on their own, the Registrar of Companies is mostly likely to make it difficult for that to happen by denying them access to the information.

“Are you aware that Honourable Members of Parliament have gone to the Registrar of Companies, investigated numerous companies associated with senior Government officials and Cabinet Ministers, but the Registrar of Companies refuses with information. I even asked questions in this Parliament on whose authority does the Registrar of Companies refuse with information.

President Masisi’s names has been mentioned numerous times among those that have allegedly benefited from the multi million pula looting of the National Petroleum Fund (NPF).