Masisi vows to fire corrupt ministers

President Mokgweetsi Masisi says there may be another cabinet shake up in the near future should his cabinet ministers under perform or get involved in any corrupt practices.

When addressing journalists at a briefing that marked his 100th day in office this week, Masisi sent a stern warning to his Ministers as he vowed to crack the whip and enforce good governance, a commitment that- he says, he made when he took oath of office. “With great power comes great responsibility. My government more than anything else, emphasises the need for accountability and the rule of law,” he said.

The President further said that none of his Ministers will be involved in procurement. “I have told them, they will tell you that I said no Minister of this government will be allowed to be involved in procurement,” he said and added: “I will fire them. I appointed them and I can disappoint them.”

Masisi revealed that his cabinet shake up will be based on every Minister’s performance. “I wish we had a larger pool of course to choose from, but I believe we still have a lot to choose from, we still have back benchers that can be considered. We have not reached a point where we would have to tap into the opposition with that regard,” he said.

Meanwhile Masisi through the Public Accounts Committe (PAC) on statutory bodies and state enterprises team, has been urged in a report to fire Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism, Tshekedi Khama for documented abuse of office.

The report was tabled in parliament last week.