Masisi vows to fight corruption

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has vowed to fight corruption with everything at his disposal.

Masisi made the announcement on Saturday when officially opening the Botswana Democratic Party’s Kweneng East Regional Congress in Gabane.

Masisi said that corruption is very expensive and likened it to cancer which he said is cured by destroying all the cells.

“I detest corruption and as head of state, I will do all in my power as democratically provided for to fight corruption. Ga ke boife ope, ga ke boife sepe. Corruption is like a cancer, you don’t leave a single cell of cancer e tshela.”

He mentioned that he keeps telling all his Ministers and Members of Parliament that if anyone has sticky fingers, they must wash them and wash them hard. “I am not going to protect anyone from being prosecuted for corruption,” he added.

He then pleaded with the Kweneng East region to give him support and vote for him during the Kang congress so that he can continue being the party president.

He said that it is clear that a lot of money will be used to buy votes.

“Fa ba tla ko go lona ka madi ao, a jeng fa ele gore le rata madi mme lo itse gore madi ga se tlhopho,” he said and told the congress that if they want to remain oppressed then they must not vote for him.