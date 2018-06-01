Masisi to review all PIs

*Promises a better Botswana for all

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has promised to review the cases of every individual classed as a Prohibited Immigrant (PI) by the government.

Addressing his first Press Conference as President at Mass Media on Wednesday, Masisi noted there were a number of people who have been blacklisted but promised to review each case separately.

He announced that Private lawyer, Joao Carlos Salbany, who last week made headlines after being banned from the country, was now a free man.

“There was an error when a review of his status was being done, he is no longer a PI,” revealed Masisi to the delight of the attendants.

Some of the notable names of those who were banned by the former President Ian Khama’s government include: South African President of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malima; American Actor, Ricky Yune; former University of Botswana lecture, Professor Kenneth Good; Zambian national, Jerry Chitube and controversial Prophet, Shepherd Bushiri.

On other issues, Masisi promised his government were committed to being as ‘accountable as possible’. He stressed that in a democratic country it is crucial to be accountable to the electorate.

The President also mentioned that some of the issues his government will look at include the use of alcohol, conflict of wildlife and creation of jobs.

“We have to have a time frame as we deliberate on those issues,” said Masisi, who promised a better Botswana if all the stakeholders involved pull in one direction.