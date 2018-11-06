Masisi rightfully president- Balopi

Following media reports that former President, Ian Khama was trying to hold on as the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) President, the ruling party Secretary General, Mpho Balopi clarified the matter at a press conference on Monday.

Balopi started off by explaining the party history and background right from its formation to date.

He then quoted, Article 29.1 of the BDP Constitution, which says, “When the party is in power, the President of the Party shall be elected by secret ballot at a National Congress of the Party called by the Central Committee during every General Election year.”

He then jumped to section 29.3.4 and 5 which states that, “In the event of a vacancy arising in the Presidency of the Party at a time when the Party is in power, the Vice President of Botswana shall automatically become the State and Party President. In the event of a vacancy in the office of the President of the party occurring at a time when the party is not in power, the Chairperson of the party shall act as president of the party until the next congress.”

Although he did not explain which position fell vacant, Balopi maintained that President Mokgweetsi Masisi was the legal BDP president, and not Khama as some have suggested.

Meanwhile, Khama did not turn up for the BDP’s Central Committee meeting contrary to speculations that he was highly likely to attend and cause confusion because he still regarded himself as the rightful BDP president.