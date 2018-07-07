Masisi to revive ‘All Party Conference’- Tsogwane

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is next week Thursday expected to meet with leaders of all political parties to discuss issues of national interest and map the way forward on challenges faced by the country.

When addressing the media yesterday (Friday), Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, said the President was working towards reviving the defunct All Party Conference (APC).

APC’s mandate was to discuss issues related to democracy and elections and any issues of mutual public interest.

He said that the platform provided the opportunity for the executive and political parties to appreciate issues before their escalation to policy or statutory level. “The membership comprised the Minister for Presidential Affairs and Public Administration as the convener, leaders of All Registered Political Parties, the Attorney General, the Supervisor of Elections and the then Ministry of Local Government and Lands while the secretary for political Affairs provided the secretariat.”

Although he failed to explain why the forum was not functional during former President Ian Khama’s tenure, Tsogwane said that it was a political norm that APC forums are held ahead of general elections with a view to agree on improvements to the legal framework and strengthening of democracy. “Most amendments to the Electoral Act then were as a result of this engagement amongst political players.”

Meanwhile, Masisi is also expected to host leaders of Public Sector Unions at a reception on Tuesday.

The occasion will be used to promote an open and interactive dialogue between the government and the Public Sector unions.

He will also be given a status report on the implementation of projects and programmes by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture.