Masisi mocks Bulela Ditswe winners

President Mokgweetsi Masisi made disparaging remarks aimed at some of the winners from the recent Botswana Democratic Party Primary elections which saw 11 of his Ministers shockingly lose to little known candidates.

Senior Ministers Nonofo Molefhi, Shaw Kgathi, Alfred Madigele, Vincent Seretse and Tshenolo Mabeo all lost to new comers.

Giving a keynote address at the just ended National Business Conference, Masisi who was accompanied by some of the losing Ministers candidly remarked, “Don’t think I deliberately brought those Ministers who didn’t do so well in the BDP primaries. It’s just democracy, but they remain Ministers in good standing.”

In an unprecedented turn of events, the President then took a jab at those who obliterated his cabinet and in essence declared them unworthy or weaker winners.

“As President I cannot but take note of the obliteration of my cabinet at the BDP primaries.

To tell the truth, some of the people who beat them cannot serve the country at the level at which these men have served,” Masisi said.

He further said that, sadly he was compelled by the constitution to choose his cabinet from Parliament, further implying that if he had a choice he would look outside Parliament for available talent.

“I believe there should be national discourse to evaluate if the time is not right to change the constitution and allow the President to select his own cabinet. We will initiate such dialogue, mindful of the fact that we are a democracy that value consultation and accountability,” he said, adding, “I will not bow to pressure to reshuffle my cabinet if they respect the law.”